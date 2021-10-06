Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.01

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 4590427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

