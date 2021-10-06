Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 909,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $123,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,364.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,639 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Redfin by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 542,997 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.