Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Carlos Palomares Sells 5,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carlos Palomares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $289,400.00.

RM stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $595.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regional Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Regional Management by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Regional Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.