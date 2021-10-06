Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 6th (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RPHM) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 6th. Reneo Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RPHM opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 111,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $949,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vineet R. Jindal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,581 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $121,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $8,267,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.