Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of MAN opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,441,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $20,150,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

