Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.25.

MTY opened at C$65.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$33.56 and a 1 year high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

