Research Analysts Set Expectations for Paychex, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

