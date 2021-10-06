ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $387,794.73 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.24 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

