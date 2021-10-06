Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

RVLV stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $517,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,483 shares of company stock valued at $86,111,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

