Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.
RVLV stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.
In other Revolve Group news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $517,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,483 shares of company stock valued at $86,111,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
