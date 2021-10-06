Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 5,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.19% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

IOVA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 877,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.