Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 5,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.39 and a 200 day moving average of $507.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

