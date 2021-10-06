Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 350,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 702,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.