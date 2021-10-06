Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 50,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,631. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

