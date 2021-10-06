Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Up 30.6% in September

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock remained flat at $$10.82 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

