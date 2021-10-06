Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 13,390 Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $9,149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $54,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

