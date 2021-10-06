Richard C. Allendorf Sells 9,731 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.