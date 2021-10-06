Richard John Nadeau Sells 6,131 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MMS opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 274,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 70.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 242,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 722.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
Maximus Company Profile
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.