Richard John Nadeau Sells 6,131 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MMS opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 274,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 70.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 242,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 722.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

