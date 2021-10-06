RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $209.31

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $209.31 and last traded at $212.38, with a volume of 14287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -145.42 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 313.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 28.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 24.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

