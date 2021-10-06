RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 14.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 24.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of RLI by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RLI by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

RLI stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.52. 725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $82.38 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

