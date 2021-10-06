Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 21,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 34.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Root by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Root by 141.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 341,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Root by 28.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROOT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 13,759,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. Root has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Root will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

