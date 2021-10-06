Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. Uniper has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

