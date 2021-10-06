Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

RUS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

TSE:RUS opened at C$31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.13. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$17.34 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,465,000. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,043.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

