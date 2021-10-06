SafeCapital One Day Volume Reaches $69.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $54,346.52 and $69.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021707 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001195 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

