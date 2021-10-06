Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $125,191.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00656310 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

