Sandbar Asset Management LLP Makes New $11.86 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 570,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,732. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

