Sandbar Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.85 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.53.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.