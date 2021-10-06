Sandbar Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 310.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,816 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.3% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.88. 285,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,173. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

