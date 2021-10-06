Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€250.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €250.00 ($294.12) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €212.79 ($250.34).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €196.95 ($231.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €199.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €203.77. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €141.25 ($166.18) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

