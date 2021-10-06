Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Down 23.4% in September

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,814. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.