Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 112,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,241. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saratoga Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

