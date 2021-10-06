Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Get Sasol alerts:

SSL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 36,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,710. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sasol by 694.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sasol (SSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.