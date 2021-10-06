Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.17

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 253178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

