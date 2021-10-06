Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 99,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

