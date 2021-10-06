Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 83,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 72,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,276. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The firm had revenue of $61.72 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

