Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 167 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,863.86.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,820.85. 3,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,821. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,884.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,613.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

