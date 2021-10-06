Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banco Santander by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,546 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Banco Santander by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banco Santander by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 705,218 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 213,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

