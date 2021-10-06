Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.