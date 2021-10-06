Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Alcoa stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

