Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,408 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

