Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,964,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HRL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. 9,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

