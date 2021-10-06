Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Navient Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Navient has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

