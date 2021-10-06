Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of STB stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,135 ($14.83). 8,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,276.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.67. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 618 ($8.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

