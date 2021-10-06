Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $398,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Shares of LRCX traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $551.78. 30,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,161. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $333.31 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $602.48 and a 200-day moving average of $615.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

