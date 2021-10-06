Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $423,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQD stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $133.04. The company had a trading volume of 210,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,480,933. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

