Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. 531,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,326. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55.

