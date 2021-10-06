Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 204,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

