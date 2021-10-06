SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

SEMR traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.