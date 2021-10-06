ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $796.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $796.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.77 on Monday, reaching $626.65. 15,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,025. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $622.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,816,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

