Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,494 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,052. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

