Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.23 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day moving average of $214.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.30 and a twelve month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.